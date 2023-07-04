Share this story!

Flying the American Flag this Fourth of July Tells Only a Part of My Story

Commentary by Steven A. Smith

I will fly the American flag today just as I have done for the last 23 Fourth of Julys.

This year, as in the past, the American flag went up July 1, replacing the rainbow flag I flew in June to commemorate Gay Pride month.

At other times of the year, I will fly my University of Oregon Duck flag or the Israeli national flag.

Each sends a message if anyone besides me cares to pay attention.

Oregon Ducks Flag

My Duck flag is easiest to explain. Anyone who knows me knows I am an Oregon Ducks fanatic. I have boxes of shirts and ephemera, most given to me for various birthdays and holidays by family and friends who know of my obsession.

I was a freshman at Oregon in 1968 and graduated in 1973. Those were hard years in America, and I was fully immersed in the counterculture and anti-Vietnam War movements. For most people, high school and college are formative experiences that shape lives. But I think those times embedded those experiences in ways maybe shared only by those who went to school in the Depression or World War II or, more recently, 9/11.

So, my Duck flag is not all about athletics — well mostly about athletics. I am now on my third Duck flag, the first two having worn out. I fly it daily during football season except for Veterans Day. I will also fly it during basketball season … but only if my Ducks are winning. The last two years the flag has stayed inside during deep winter. It comes out again for spring football practice.

Pride Flag

The gay Pride flag also requires little explanation. I fly it every June during pride month, except for June 14, Flag Day, when I fly the Stars and Stripes. I also fly it when there is some significant development in our political life such as the approval of gay marriage in Washington State or when I really want to make a political statement, as when protesters mobbed our neighbor’s house to protest COVID rules.

I can’t remember precisely when I began flying the Pride flag. I know it was flying shortly after my daughter came out to me as gay. Through the years, I have gained too many gay friends to count. And I think of my daughter, her wife and all my gay friends every time I put that flag out.

I am on my second Pride flag. The original was changed a few times but was heavily modified by a designer in England in 2021. It now includes colors representing people of color, transsexuals and intersex people, and that is the flag I now fly.

There is one other Pride flag that flies on our block. The owner of that flag knocked on the door a few years ago and thanked me for my solidarity. That was a good moment.

Israel’s National Flag

The Israel national flag is new to my collection. I bought it a few years ago in direct response to the rise in domestic antisemitism. I wrote about it at the time. I fly it on Israeli Independence Day, which will be May 13 and 14 in 2024. I also hang it from my porch during Hanukkah.

It is a big, beautiful flag, and when it flies from my porch it can be seen from a block away. I originally flew it as an act of defiance, essentially daring the neo-Nazis and fellow-traveler Trumpists to do something. But I have never had any trouble, which is really a relief and a powerful statement on the tolerance in my neighborhood.

The American Flag

For children of the 1960s, the American flag can be problematic.

When I was growing up I do not remember these flags as being nearly as ubiquitous. Some businesses flew them. And you might see them at the homes of veterans. Of course, there were lots of flags in parades and at the rodeos I used to attend.

But the Vietnam War polarized Americans. The war hawks appropriated the flag and to many in my generation, it became a symbol of American imperialism and a racist war. I never participated in protests where the flag was desecrated. But as a young reporter, I saw it burned on many occasions.

In those years, flying the flag made a statement with which I was uncomfortable.

My Father’s Flag

That began to change as my understanding of patriotism matured. And as I came to understand my father’s patriotism.

Dad was not a patriot in the jingoistic sense. He loved America but understood its faults as well as its strengths. He had been in the Navy in World War II, training for the invasion of Japan when the war ended. As a Navy medic, he would almost certainly have been among the one million projected U.S. casualties had the invasion occurred.

I began flying the flag regularly in the late 1990s, marking national holidays. And I flew it more often through the early years of this century, especially after 9/11. But I did so without a great deal of thought, more out of obligation.

That changed when Dad was 82. I was with him when his doctor told him he was going to die soon.

He looked at the doctor and said he had been ready to die in the war for his country and so was ready to die now as an old man. That was as powerful a patriotic statement as I ever heard. It was a deeply personal patriotism that resonated.

So, I flew the flag not out of obligation but out of love for the country my father had honored and in his memory.

The Hijacked Flag

But then Donald Trump pulled a Nixon and hijacked the flag for MAGA madness.

That point was driven home a few years ago when a neighbor told me she was surprised and happy to see a good progressive person like me fly the flag. She had assumed that those who flew the flag were MAGA nutjobs, like the boobs who attach giant flags to their truck beds and drive around town honking their horns.

Her statement made me sad. In our polarized society, we have reached a point where flying the flag makes a political statement that means something other than love of country.

But I fly it anyway.

As a journalist, I have enjoyed the freedoms provided by this country, the protections of the Constitution and the First Amendment. And as a son, I saw my father express his patriotism on his deathbed.

Trump be damned. This is my country, too, and I will fly the flag when and how I want.

Happy July 4th.