First Presbyterian to host Biblical Justice Forum on Presidential Election

The First Presbyterian Church of Spokane will host the “Biblical Justice Forum: Christ followers & 2020 election season” on Tuesday from 7:45-9 p.m. via Zoom.

It features three speakers: Erin Jones, education and racial justice leader, Jonathan Taylor, founder of Civil Righteousness, Inc. and Jer Swigart, co-founding director of The Global Immersion Project. They will reflect on how Christian faith can shape citizens, community members and voters in 2020. There will also be a Q&A.

The theme for this year’s Biblical Justice Forums is courageous conversation. The talks are focused on “thoughtful, grace-filled, passionate dialogue about difficult topics,” according to the event Facebook page. The forums are a collaboration of The Whitworth Office of Church Engagement, First Presbyterian Church of Spokane and various faith leaders in Spokane.

The forums began in 2018 as a way for people of faith in Spokane to learn, listen and dialogue about social justice while seeking God’s guidance in the Scriptures. During the academic year, the church hosts monthly gatherings with guest speakers.

For more info, visit the event Facebook page.