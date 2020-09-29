First Presbyterian to host Biblical Justice Forum on Presidential Election

Cambria R. Pilger 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 59 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

The First Presbyterian Church of Spokane will host the “Biblical Justice Forum: Christ followers & 2020 election season” on Tuesday from 7:45-9 p.m. via Zoom.

It features three speakers: Erin Jones, education and racial justice leader, Jonathan Taylor, founder of Civil Righteousness, Inc. and Jer Swigart, co-founding director of The Global Immersion Project. They will reflect on how Christian faith can shape citizens, community members and voters in 2020. There will also be a Q&A.

The theme for this year’s Biblical Justice Forums is courageous conversation. The talks are focused on “thoughtful, grace-filled, passionate dialogue about difficult topics,” according to the event Facebook page. The forums are a collaboration of The Whitworth Office of Church Engagement, First Presbyterian Church of Spokane and various faith leaders in Spokane.

The forums began in 2018 as a way for people of faith in Spokane to learn, listen and dialogue about social justice while seeking God’s guidance in the Scriptures. During the academic year, the church hosts monthly gatherings with guest speakers.

For more info, visit the event Facebook page.

Cambria R. Pilger

About Cambria R. Pilger

Cambria Pilger is a senior at Whitworth University, studying journalism and mass media communication, with minors in Spanish and business. She is a proud Colorado native, freelance writer and residence life intern at school. Beyond her career, Cambria is passionate about exploring, learning new skills, making art, playing video games and getting to know people.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Head of Federal Election Commission calls separation of church and state a ‘fallacy’ and 2020 election a ‘spiritual war’

The head of the Federal Election Commission chastised Catholic bishops during a pair of interviews this week, accusing church hierarchy of “hiding behind” their nonprofit status and declaring that this year’s U.S. election amounts to a “spiritual war” that threatens the country’s “Christian moral principles.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved