Firefighters respond to fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church

By Matthew Kincanon

Spokane firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church in south Spokane Sunday night.

Rev. Heather Tadlock said the fire reportedly started in the sanctuary on the stage area. It was reported at 4 p.m. and extinguished by 7 p.m.

The fire has been put out after 40 firefighters were called to the scene, and the church reported on its Facebook page that no one has been injured. The church is located at 2607 S. Ray St.

They will share more information when it becomes available.

“We’ve talked a lot in the last couple of years about how the church isn’t a building,” Tadlock said in a Facebook video.

The congregation is determining where it will continue its hybrid worship moving forward.

This is a developing story.