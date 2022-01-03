fbpx
Fire trucks respond to a blaze at Bethany Presbyterian Church/Contributed

Firefighters respond to fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church

Matthew Kincanon 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 139 Views

Share this story!
             

By Matthew Kincanon

Spokane firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church in south Spokane Sunday night.

Rev. Heather Tadlock said the fire reportedly started in the sanctuary on the stage area. It was reported at 4 p.m. and extinguished by 7 p.m.

The fire has been put out after 40 firefighters were called to the scene, and the church reported on its Facebook page that no one has been injured. The church is located at 2607 S. Ray St.

They will share more information when it becomes available.

“We’ve talked a lot in the last couple of years about how the church isn’t a building,” Tadlock said in a Facebook video.

The congregation is determining where it will continue its hybrid worship moving forward.

This is a developing story.

About Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon is a Digital Content Producer at KXLY with a journalism and political science degree from Gonzaga University. His journalism experience includes the Gonzaga Bulletin, The Spokesman-Review, and now SpokaneFāVS. He said he is excited to be a freelancer at SpokaneFāVS because, as a Spokane native, he wants to learn more about the various religious communities and cultures in his hometown.

View All Posts

Check Also

Desmond Tutu, archbishop, activist and apartheid foe, is dead at 90

Tutu said a disciplined prayer life helped him through apartheid and continued to sustain him decades later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved