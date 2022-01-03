Spokane firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church in south Spokane Sunday night.
Rev. Heather Tadlock said the fire reportedly started in the sanctuary on the stage area. It was reported at 4 p.m. and extinguished by 7 p.m.
The fire has been put out after 40 firefighters were called to the scene, and the church reported on its Facebook page that no one has been injured. The church is located at 2607 S. Ray St.
They will share more information when it becomes available.
“We’ve talked a lot in the last couple of years about how the church isn’t a building,” Tadlock said in a Facebook video.
The congregation is determining where it will continue its hybrid worship moving forward.
This is a developing story.
- Firefighters respond to fire at Bethany Presbyterian Church - January 2, 2022
- Reflecting on Goals for the New Year - December 29, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Tracy Simmons - December 26, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Riley Hahn - December 20, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Tara Roberts - December 12, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Loren Negron - December 5, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Emma Ledbetter - November 21, 2021
- Supporting Our Reporters: Meet Cassy Benefield - November 14, 2021
- Virtual fundraiser seeks to raise money for Salish School of Spokane - October 13, 2021
- Local filmmaker produces short movie ‘Waste Land,’ addressing suicide among Native youth - September 16, 2021