Share this story!



















5 Shares

Fire damages part of St. Charles Catholic School in north Spokane

Early Thursday morning, a fire destroyed part of St. Charles Catholic School in Spokane.

Staff, the church and gym are reported to be safe.

The effects from the fire are said to be serious but the full extent of the damage is still unknown

The school said on its Facebook page that classes will not be held on March 18 and families of the school were told to check their emails for more information.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.