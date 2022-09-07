“Finding Our Place in the Inland Northwest” documentary and discussion begins Sept. 8

By Matthew Kincanon

Starting Sept. 8, “Finding Our Place in the Inland Northwest” — a new six-session documentary and discussion series — kicks off at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Coeur d’Alene.

Organized through a partnership between the Human Rights Education Institute, Museum of North Idaho and the church, the series is intended to create opportunities for thoughtful small group public discussions about realities, challenges and opportunities that are part of life in the Inland Northwest.

“Many of us live and work here in North Idaho, but do not know what has shaped and what is shaping the culture and social realities of this region,” said The Rev. Dr. David T. Gortner, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “We are creating space for our community to come together to explore multiple topics affecting our region, from both a historical and current perspective. It is our hope that we can foster an environment for learning and greater understanding through shared stories and experiences. We are especially grateful to Idaho Community Foundation for its support of this series through a generous Project Neighborly Grant.”

Each session will offer segments of relevant documentaries, a brief presentation by area experts and facilitated small group table discussions to help people think together and share experiences and insights inspiring opportunities to seek wisdom among neighbors.

The discussions are made possible through the leadership and training of The Langdon Group, a subsidiary of J-U-B Engineers, Inc., which specializes in public involvement, facilitation and conflict resolution.

Dates, Topics, and locations are as follows:

Sept. 8 – When Country Becomes City at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 501 E. Wallace, Coeur d’Alene.

This first session focuses on what happens when country becomes city – when population influx changes the landscape. This is especially relevant to the Coeur d’Alene region with the rapid influx of people and our prairies region quickly filling with housing tracts. The growth has outpaced city planning efforts to anticipate growth. What are costs and benefits? What happens to land – and how is land use planned?

Sept. 22 – Owners and Laborers at Human Rights Education Center, 414 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene.

History of mining and owner-labor relations. It is part of our life today – in the worlds of mining, lumber, farming, healthcare, and the hospitality industries of this resort region. How do owner-worker relations affect life today in our region?

Oct. 13 – Paycheck to Paycheck at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Poverty and working-class conditions in the region.

Oct. 27 – Displaced in One’s Homeland at North Idaho College.

Experience of Native American Tribes of the region.

Nov. 10 – Being Not White in North Idaho at Human Rights Education Institute.

Race relations, racism, and efforts against racism in the region.

Dec. 8 – Who Is My Neighbor? At St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

White supremacy and white nationalism, and their effect on the region.

The events are free and open to all, regardless of faith or other affiliations. Space is limited, and people are encouraged to register to reserve a space through Humanitix.

For more information, please contact St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 208-664-5533.