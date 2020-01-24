Feb. 1 Coffee Talk to address building community through dialogue

Share this story!



















Join FāVS for its first Coffee Talk of 2020! Re-visiting our mission to, “promote dialogue through online journalism and community engagement opportunities,” we’re kicking of this year’s forum with a discussion on building community and dialoguing through differences.

As a nation, we’ve become more polarized. Coffee Talk panelists will talk about what we have in common, encourage open discussion, and share their perspectives on community.

Coffee Talk will be Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya.

Panelists include:

Rev. Scott Starbuck of Manito Presbyterian Church and Gonzaga’s Religious Studies Department

Kimberly Burnham, Jewish columnist for SpokaneFāVS

Patricia Bruininks of Whitworth University, and FāVS columnist

Daniel Pshaida, Baha’i columnist for SpokaneFāVS

Coffee Talks are free, but $5 donations are appreciated at the door.

The new FāVS t-shirts will also be available for sale!

Free coffee will be provided by Revel 77.