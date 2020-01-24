Feb. 1 Coffee Talk to address building community through dialogue

Join FāVS for its first Coffee Talk of 2020! Re-visiting our mission to, “promote dialogue through online journalism and community engagement opportunities,” we’re kicking of this year’s forum with a discussion on building community and dialoguing through differences.
As a nation, we’ve become more polarized. Coffee Talk panelists will talk about what we have in common, encourage open discussion, and share their perspectives on community.
Coffee Talk will be Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya.
Panelists include:
- Rev. Scott Starbuck of Manito Presbyterian Church and Gonzaga’s Religious Studies Department
- Kimberly Burnham, Jewish columnist for SpokaneFāVS
- Patricia Bruininks of Whitworth University, and FāVS columnist
- Daniel Pshaida, Baha’i columnist for SpokaneFāVS
Coffee Talks are free, but $5 donations are appreciated at the door.
The new FāVS t-shirts will also be available for sale!
Free coffee will be provided by Revel 77.
