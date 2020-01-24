Home / News / Feb. 1 Coffee Talk to address building community through dialogue

Feb. 1 Coffee Talk to address building community through dialogue

Tracy Simmons 2 days ago News Leave a comment 131 Views

Join FāVS for its first Coffee Talk of 2020! Re-visiting our mission to, “promote dialogue through online journalism and community engagement opportunities,” we’re kicking of this year’s forum with a discussion on building community and dialoguing through differences.

As a nation, we’ve become more polarized. Coffee Talk panelists will talk about what we have in common, encourage open discussion, and share their perspectives on community.

Coffee Talk will be Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya.

Panelists include:

Coffee Talks are free, but $5 donations are appreciated at the door.

The new FāVS t-shirts will also be available for sale!

Free coffee will be provided by Revel 77.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

