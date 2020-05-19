FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya/FāVS File Photo

FāVS Win CARES Act Grant from Humanities Washington & the National Endowment for the Humanities

Cassy Benefield 12 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 134 Views

Share this story!
  • 30
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    31
    Shares

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020, Spokane Faith and Values (FāVS), the parent non-profit of SpokaneFāVS.com and the FāVS Center, won a $2,500 grant to help keep it economically viable during the current pandemic crisis.

Funding has been provided by Humanities Washington and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

“Since the pandemic, FāVS has seen a significant loss in revenue because donations are down and our building is closed,” said Tracy Simmons, editor of SpokaneFāVS.com and executive director of the FāVS Center.

“However, stories on faith and ethics are still needed in the Spokane community, and this generous grant from Humanities Washington and the National Endowment for the Humanities will allow us to continue meeting that need. We’re so grateful for their support!”

Accordingly, Simmons has dedicated a special section on FāVS’ website to all COVID-19 related news within the faith and values beat. This includes the new FāVS Forward podcasts about how people of faith, and non-faith, can stay connected during COVID-19.

She also continues to offer her digital expertise to faith communities who have found themselves needing help to create an online presence.

As of today, the Humanities Washington website lists the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture as the only other Spokane non-profit that has received this grant.

FāVS is still in need of community support in this time. If you’d like to contribute to their journalism efforts or help support the interfaith center until it can re-open, you can make a tax deductible donation below.

Cassy Benefield

About Cassy Benefield

Cassandra Benefield mostly goes by Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y'). She is a wife and mommy, who married at the age of 37 and had her baby girl just shy of 39. She has moved around all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer to Romania where she taught Conversational English, Modern Literature, Creative Writing, U.S. Culture, U.S. Geography, and U.S. History (the last two subjects she was so not qualified to teach!). She is a Journalism major from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a Bible nerd who is prone to buy more theology books than she is ever able to read. Morro Bay, California, is her favorite place on earth ... with the exception of being in the center of God's will. From time to time, you will find her writing devotions on her blog underhisshadow.blogspot.com.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Pandemic leads churches to celebrate motherhood creatively this Sunday Alejandra Molina undefined

To Cyrus-Franklin, being able to worship with his mother is an example of how COVID-19 "has created a whole different opportunity for us to collaborate and share in ministry together."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved