FāVS To Host Webinar On Digitizing Worship

Tracy Simmons 21 mins ago News Leave a comment 31 Views

The COVID-19 pandemic has houses of worship throughout Spokane scrambling to move their services from on-site to online.

Join Scott Thumma, director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, and FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons for a live webinar Wednesday evening and learn best practices for improving your virtual presence during this time of crisis. 

We’ll cover simple video skills, including tripod use, lighting, and ways to improve audio. We’ll also discuss the pros and cons of livestreaming.

Learn what tools you need to serve your congregation in a meaningful way via the web, and what social media platforms can enhance your outreach.

Join the webinar live at 7 p.m. Wednesday by clicking this link: https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/171008477

Although at this time we cannot host in-person events, FāVS will continue to try and serve its readership through digital events like this. Please consider making a donation or becoming a FāVS member if you find this meaningful so we can continue this work.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

