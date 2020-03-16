FāVS To Host Webinar On Digitizing Worship

Share this story!





















The COVID-19 pandemic has houses of worship throughout Spokane scrambling to move their services from on-site to online.

Join Scott Thumma, director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, and FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons for a live webinar Wednesday evening and learn best practices for improving your virtual presence during this time of crisis.

We’ll cover simple video skills, including tripod use, lighting, and ways to improve audio. We’ll also discuss the pros and cons of livestreaming.

Learn what tools you need to serve your congregation in a meaningful way via the web, and what social media platforms can enhance your outreach.

Join the webinar live at 7 p.m. Wednesday by clicking this link: https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/171008477

Although at this time we cannot host in-person events, FāVS will continue to try and serve its readership through digital events like this. Please consider making a donation or becoming a FāVS member if you find this meaningful so we can continue this work.