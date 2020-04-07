Home / COVID-19 / FāVS To Host Video Chat This Week On Online Giving
With worship services moved to the web, many local houses of worship have seen a significant decrease in donations and tithes.

Join FāVS Thursday at 5 p.m. for a live video chat that will address how to increase online giving.

Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, will discuss the topic with FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons before opening the chat up for Q&A with attendees.

Salo has served thousands of churches and ministries with online and digital payment solutions since 2007. At FaithLife Giving she uses technology to equip the church to grow. She is also a graduate of Whitworth University with a degree in Organizational Management. Renn is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and lives with her family in Bellingham.

The video chat is free, but attendees must register below to get access to the live meeting.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

