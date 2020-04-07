FāVS To Host Video Chat This Week On Online Giving

Share this story!



















1 Share

With worship services moved to the web, many local houses of worship have seen a significant decrease in donations and tithes.

Join FāVS Thursday at 5 p.m. for a live video chat that will address how to increase online giving.

Renn Salo, the product manager for Faithlife Giving, will discuss the topic with FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons before opening the chat up for Q&A with attendees.

Salo has served thousands of churches and ministries with online and digital payment solutions since 2007. At FaithLife Giving she uses technology to equip the church to grow. She is also a graduate of Whitworth University with a degree in Organizational Management. Renn is an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and lives with her family in Bellingham.

The video chat is free, but attendees must register below to get access to the live meeting.