FāVS To Host Feb. 6 Coffee Talk “It Happens There & Hits Us Here: How the Events in DC Affect Our Faith (and non-Faith) Communities”

Katie Blair 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 305 Views

Join SpokaneFāVS on Saturday, Feb. 6 for Coffee Talk, in which panelists will discuss the topic, “It Happens There & Hits Us Here: How the Events in DC Affect Our Faith (and non-Faith) Communities.”

SpokaneFāVs panelists will come together via Zoom to engage in dialogue about the storming of the Capitol and events since then. In a safe space, our dialogue will encompass topics from what occurred to how communities can learn from what took place on Capitol Hill.

Panelists are:

Register for this event here to obtain the Zoom link prior to the event.

Spread the word on social media and invite your friends — the SpokaneFāVs community cannot wait to see you there!

Register for Coffee Talk here.

About Katie Blair

Katie Blair is a junior at Gonzaga University studying Business Administration and Leadership Studies. She is working with SpokaneFāVS as part of the Wolff Fellowship, a program dedicated to allowing students to engage with the Spokane community. Blair believes this fellowship is an important part of her journey at Gonzaga University and loves writing for others to read. She also loves to sing in Gonzaga’s choral program and is part of the Gonzaga Women in Business club. After graduating from GU, she plans to work in the commercial advertising industry and/or with NGOs to help make the world a better place.

