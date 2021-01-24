FāVS To Host Feb. 6 Coffee Talk “It Happens There & Hits Us Here: How the Events in DC Affect Our Faith (and non-Faith) Communities”
Join SpokaneFāVS on Saturday, Feb. 6 for Coffee Talk, in which panelists will discuss the topic, “It Happens There & Hits Us Here: How the Events in DC Affect Our Faith (and non-Faith) Communities.”
SpokaneFāVs panelists will come together via Zoom to engage in dialogue about the storming of the Capitol and events since then. In a safe space, our dialogue will encompass topics from what occurred to how communities can learn from what took place on Capitol Hill.
Panelists are:
- Rev. Andy CastroLang, who wrote, “The Wisdom Of The Elders. They’ve Seen This Before“
- Jodi Cramsie, who wrote, “Capitol Riot: It’s Not Who We Are“
- Cassy Benefield, who wrote, “Christian Nationalism Is Not Biblical Christianity“
- Guest panelist Quan Yin of the Baraka Sufí community
Register for this event here to obtain the Zoom link prior to the event.
Spread the word on social media and invite your friends — the SpokaneFāVs community cannot wait to see you there!
Register for Coffee Talk here.
