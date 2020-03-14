Home / News / FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?”

FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?”

Tracy Simmons 26 mins ago News Leave a comment 8 Views

These are perilous times and even though “social distancing” has become the new and acceptable norm, we still need community.

That’s why on April 4 FāVS will still offer its popular Coffee Talk discussion, but in a digital-only format for the first time.

The topic is one that’s much needed right now, “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?”

The panelists are:

The discussion will be moderated by FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons, but your questions can be sent in electronically. You can post them here, in this event page, email them to tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com, message them to us on Facebook, tweet them to us @spokanefavs or text them to (509) 240-1830.

Just logon to the FāVS Facebook page at 10 a.m., April 4 to watch: https://www.facebook.com/SpokaneFAVS/

So grab a cup of coffee, get comfortable at home, and tune in.

E-see you there.

And remember, event in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

