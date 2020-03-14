FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?”

These are perilous times and even though “social distancing” has become the new and acceptable norm, we still need community.

That’s why on April 4 FāVS will still offer its popular Coffee Talk discussion, but in a digital-only format for the first time.

The topic is one that’s much needed right now, “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?”

The panelists are:

The discussion will be moderated by FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons, but your questions can be sent in electronically. You can post them here, in this event page, email them to tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com, message them to us on Facebook, tweet them to us @spokanefavs or text them to (509) 240-1830.

Just logon to the FāVS Facebook page at 10 a.m., April 4 to watch: https://www.facebook.com/SpokaneFAVS/

So grab a cup of coffee, get comfortable at home, and tune in.

E-see you there.

And remember, event in times like this, non-profits like FāVS need your support. Even though you’re not with us in person, you can make a contribution online and help us continue our mission to provide community dialogue.

