FāVS To Co-host Interfaith Speed-Faithing Event Nov. 15



SpokaneFāVS will be co-hosting an Interfaith Speed Faithing event via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Co-hosted by Once Peace, Many Paths, Speed Faithing explores different faiths of the Spokane community.

A spin-off from speed dating, in a small group setting we’ll explore questions related to perspectives and life choices impacted by our faith or philosophy. With others from our spiritually diverse community, explore topics including:

Gratitude

Love

Environmental Responsibility

Spiritual PracticesRelationship to the Divine

Giving and Service

Peace and Justice

Prayer and Meditation

We are excited to see you there! Make sure to register here to get the Zoom link.