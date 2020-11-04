Interfaith Relationships Graphic by DepositPhoto

FāVS To Co-host Interfaith Speed-Faithing Event Nov. 15

Katie Blair 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 39 Views

SpokaneFāVS will be co-hosting an Interfaith Speed Faithing event via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.

Co-hosted by Once Peace, Many Paths, Speed Faithing explores different faiths of the Spokane community.

A spin-off from speed dating, in a small group setting we’ll explore questions related to perspectives and life choices impacted by our faith or philosophy. With others from our spiritually diverse community, explore topics including:

  • Gratitude
  • Love
  • Environmental Responsibility
  • Spiritual PracticesRelationship to the Divine
  • Giving and Service
  • Peace and Justice
  • Prayer and Meditation

We are excited to see you there! Make sure to register here to get the Zoom link.

Register here

About Katie Blair

Katie Blair is a junior at Gonzaga University studying Business Administration and Leadership Studies. She is working with SpokaneFāVS as part of the Wolff Fellowship, a program dedicated to allowing students to engage with the Spokane community. Blair believes this fellowship is an important part of her journey at Gonzaga University and loves writing for others to read. She also loves to sing in Gonzaga’s choral program and is part of the Gonzaga Women in Business club. After graduating from GU, she plans to work in the commercial advertising industry and/or with NGOs to help make the world a better place.

COVID-19 Relief Funds Available to Immigrants in Washington State

The Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is available to immigrants who are experiencing hard times due to the pandemic and are ineligible for federal financial relief or unemployment insurance.

