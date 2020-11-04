FāVS To Co-host Interfaith Speed-Faithing Event Nov. 15
SpokaneFāVS will be co-hosting an Interfaith Speed Faithing event via Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m.
Co-hosted by Once Peace, Many Paths, Speed Faithing explores different faiths of the Spokane community.
A spin-off from speed dating, in a small group setting we’ll explore questions related to perspectives and life choices impacted by our faith or philosophy. With others from our spiritually diverse community, explore topics including:
- Gratitude
- Love
- Environmental Responsibility
- Spiritual PracticesRelationship to the Divine
- Giving and Service
- Peace and Justice
- Prayer and Meditation
We are excited to see you there! Make sure to register here to get the Zoom link.
