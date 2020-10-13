The FāVS Center needs your help on Saturday (Oct. 17) from 1-3 p.m. We need to get our center ready for winter! We have several outdoor gardening and clean-up tasks we wish to accomplish, including picking up trash on the property, weed whacking, bush trimming, landscape raking and clean up, curb and sidewalk sweeping, branch clean up in our forest, etc.
Please bring your gardening tools, gloves, and trash bags (preferably paper bags that we can place in our compost bin). We have a special need for a weed wacker or two, preferably at least one commercial strength one.
We will provide individually wrapped snacks and water.
Let us know if you can make it, as well as what equipment you can bring with you in the “Public Comment” box by signing up here.
This will be outdoors and volunteers will be practicing social distancing and contact tracing. Weather is expected to be cool and sunny!
Email spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com for more information.
- FāVS Seeking Volunteers to Help With Fall Clean-up Saturday - October 13, 2020
- FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons Speaks on “The Cult Next Door” at Upcoming Virtual TEDxSpokane - October 5, 2020
- Black Clergy Say ‘We Are Beyond Talk. We Want Action’ at Count Us In: Beyond Words Spokane Event - September 26, 2020
- SpokaneFāVS Taught Me to Value All Religious and Non-Religious Beliefs While Remaining Committed to My Own - September 25, 2020
- How, Then, Shall We Vote: Yet another Christian Evangelical Point of View - September 17, 2020
- Upcoming rally aims to protest street named after George Wright - August 20, 2020
- Voices: #Black Lives Matter in Spokane - June 13, 2020
- SpokaneFāVS Asks You to Consider Becoming a Member - June 10, 2020
- Interfaith Champion Tracy Simmons Wins First Place in Pivot Spokane Storytelling Contest - May 28, 2020
- FāVS Win CARES Act Grant from Humanities Washington & the National Endowment for the Humanities - May 19, 2020