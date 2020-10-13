FāVS Center is located at 5115 S. Freya in Spokane/Tracy Simmons - SpokaneFAVS

FāVS Seeking Volunteers to Help With Fall Clean-up Saturday

Cassy Benefield 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 71 Views

The FāVS Center needs your help on Saturday (Oct. 17) from 1-3 p.m. We need to get our center ready for winter! We have several outdoor gardening and clean-up tasks we wish to accomplish, including picking up trash on the property, weed whacking, bush trimming, landscape raking and clean up, curb and sidewalk sweeping, branch clean up in our forest, etc. 

Sign up here!

Please bring your gardening tools, gloves, and trash bags (preferably paper bags that we can place in our compost bin). We have a special need for a weed wacker or two, preferably at least one commercial strength one. 

We will provide individually wrapped snacks and water. 

Let us know if you can make it, as well as what equipment you can bring with you in the “Public Comment” box by signing up here.

This will be outdoors and volunteers will be practicing social distancing and contact tracing. Weather is expected to be cool and sunny!

Email spokanefavs.cassy@gmail.com for more information.

Cassy Benefield

