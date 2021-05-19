FāVS resumes in-person Coffee Talk in June
It will have been 16 months since FāVS last held a Coffee Talk at its building on the South Hill.
We’re excited to announced that at 10 a.m., June 5, we will resume our in-person Coffee Talk, though the event will be limited to 30 guests.
Those interested in attending are asked to register here.
Guests are asked to register to FāVS can set up the space accordingly.
The topic will be “The Effect of Technology in Faith Communities” and panelists are:
- FāVS Board Member Ben Backstrom, who has a background in software development and has observed how technology has been a guide in people’s spiritual journeys.
- Ven. Thubten Chonyi of Sravasti Abbey, who will discuss how the Abbey embraced online programming during the pandemic
- Tara Robert, student media general manager at the University of Idaho, who will talk about how her church has adapted to technology, as well as the reporting she’s done on technology and the pandemic.
Guests will be asked to wear masks when inside the FāVS Center and remain socially distanced.
Coffee Talk will be June 5 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya in Spokane.
