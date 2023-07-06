FāVS Religion News Update: VBS Assault, Hate Crimes and UCC Leadership

Share this story!

VBS Assault

One thing that caught our attention this week was a report of a sexual assault against a 4-year-old boy at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral. A newsletter was sent out to parishioners explaining that it happened during Vacation Bible School when a young boy went to the men’s room, where an “older, scruffy looking” man had been inside and touched him.

“We spend nearly $40,000 (of your money) on security guards, armed officers from the Spokane Police Department, video equipment, electronic locks, etc. and yet something like this still happens,” the Rev. Darrin Connall wrote in a newsletter, adding that the church is examining ways to improve security.

The suspect has been arrested and police are investigating.

Hate Crimes

This week FāVS reported on a Love is Greater than Hate event, which was held at Veradale United Church of Christ in response to recent vandalism at their church.

On June 25 three people stole 25 Pride flags, tore down three Pride and Black Lives Matter banners from the church, and used a weed sprayer with diesel fuel to spell “LEV 2013” (Leviticus 20:13) on its lawn.

In an email to the church’s pastor, Rev. Gen Heywood, Spokane Valley Police Chief David Ellis confirmed they’re considering the incident a hate crime.

He attended the Love is Greater than Hate event at Veradale UCC.

KHQ recently reported on three men who also stole Pride and Black Lives Matter flags from a home in Cheney, which has some wondering if the crimes are related.

National UCC Leadership and More

Also in UCC news, the church has elected That Thompson to lead the denomination. She’s the first woman, and the first woman of African descent, to lead the mainline denomination.

And in case you missed it, Range Media recently reported on Colville’s Hope Street Project.

Finally, a shout out to one of our own. FāVS columnist Becky Tallent won second place in column writing (professional division) in the 2023 National Native Media Awards. Her column “Native American Heritage Month: We Are Still Here.”

