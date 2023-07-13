FāVS Religion News Update: New Missionaries, Diversity in WA Universities, Native American Justice & More

Share this story!

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

You may notice more missionaries around Spokane soon.

Spokane Central Adventist Church recently launched its new CARE Project, which stands for Community Action and Relief Experience. The church is working in partnership with the Center for Humanitarian Engagement (CHE) at Walla Walla University.

Adventist Student Missionaries Partner in Local Community Development

In an article in Northwest Adventists, David Lopez, executive director of the CHE, explained that CARE student missionaries will learn best practices for community development and gain hands-on experience, working closely with professionals, volunteers and expert community partners for three to nine months.

He added that Spokane is one of four sites selected for this pilot project. The other sites are: Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Portland, Oregon, and Noosak, Washington.

‘Race-Neutral’ WA Universities

The Seattle Times reports that Washington’s universities are among the most diverse, though not as diverse as K-12 schools in the state.

“As colleges around the country navigate the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling on race-conscious admissions, Washington and several other states with their own affirmative action bans might serve as examples of what happens to college enrollments if more colleges adopt a “race-neutral” doctrine when making decisions on applications,” the story reads.

Gonzaga comes in at 67.5% white and Whitworth is 64.9% white. Washington State University is 59.7% white and Eastern comes in at 58.2% white.

Justice for Missing and Slain Native Americans

The Spokesman-Review reported this week that the Department of Justice is assigning a dedicated prosecutor in Eastern Washington to focus on the continued crisis of missing and slain Native Americans.

“I really wanted Eastern Washington to be a leader in addressing the MMIP crisis,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref told the Spokesman. She added that her team advocated for the new assistant U.S. attorney to join them because of their history of prosecuting homicides and their relationship with tribal law enforcement agencies on the Yakama, Colville, Spokane and Kalispel reservations.

UGM to Build Shelter in Lewiston, Idaho

Union Gospel Mission is well known in Spokane, but the organization is keeping an eye in Idaho too. The organization reports that more than 200 people are experiencing homelessness in the Lewis Clark Valley area. In response UGM is fundraising to build a shelter in Lewiston, Idaho. The facility would provide food, shelter, case management and job training.

Spokane Water Wise Challenge

Finally, the City of Spokane has launched a Water Wise Challenge. The household that can save the most compared to their 2022 summer water meter can win $300.

Water Wise Challenge winner categories / Contributed