Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 7

Washington State Christians make national headlines, YWCA of Spokane launches an online Racial Justice Challenge and Spokane middle school named after local Holocaust survivor, Carla Olman Peperzak, opens

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Washington State Religion News

Well-known Christians in Washington State have made national headlines lately.

Joe Kennedy, an assistant high school football coach from Bremerton High School who lost his job in 2015 over his public post-game prayers resigned Wednesday from his position after only one game back on the field Friday (Sept. 1). Kennedy spent seven years fighting his case, taking it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which held his practice was protected by the Constitution.

He now lives in Florida with his wife. According to the Associated Press, he has a book coming out in October called “Average Joe,” with a number of release events planned.

Over in Auburn, Pastor Jesse Bradley of Grace Community Church spoke to Fox News Digital about the question, “What is heaven really like and how do we know?”

“Heaven includes both mystery and clarity,” he said, before breaking his answer into three main points.

Fox News also turned to Bradley to respond to the question, “How should a person of faith approach politics overall?” He said Americans of faith, “have a privilege and a responsibility to be informed, be thoughtful, be prayerful and be sure to vote and again gave three tips:

Avoid classic traps Value relationships Make commitments.

YWCA of Spokane Racial Justice Challenge

In local news, the YWCA of Spokane announced the launch of its Racial Justice Challenge. The virtual educational series occurs annually each fall and is designed to inspire collective action, foster dialogue and drive positive change toward racial equity and justice, according to a press release.

The YWCA is calling individuals, businesses and organizations to engage deeply with issues related to racial equity and social justice. Participants will embark on a journey of learning, self-awareness and engagement that combines education, self-reflection and action to dismantle systemic racism.

The challenge will run Sept. 18 – 29 and will include daily prompts that will be shared via email as well as on this webpage.

Peperzak Middle School Opens

Carla Olman Peperzak / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

Peperzak Middle School is now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the school’s opening, which was covered by KHQ. The school was named after Carla Olman Peperzak, a 99-year-old Spokane woman who survived the Holocaust.

“If people hear that name and they say why that name and people will be informed and talking about the Holocaust. That is the most important thing for me,” Peperzak told KHQ.

This year sixth and seventh graders will attend this new school. Next year about another 300 eighth graders will join the middle school.