FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 28
This week’s roundup includes Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward being denounced by the City Council for attending a controversial worship event, Yom Kippur and Sukkot, We Believe We Vote Ministries fundraiser and YWCA’s Women of Achievement Awards.
Spokane’s Mayor Denounced by City Council for Attending Controversial Worship Event
Top of the news this week was the Spokane City Council officially denouncing Mayor Nadine Woodward after a five-hour council meeting where over 30 spoke up. The story put Spokane in national headlines, again.
Yom Kippur and Sukkot
Our Jewish readers celebrated Yom Kippur this week and soon will be celebrating Sukkot. The Religion News Service reports, that like many Jewish practices, the harvest festival of Sukkot largely takes place at home — meaning families can incorporate many meaningful traditions.
We Believe, We Vote Ministries
We Believe, We Vote Ministries — a conservative Christian advocacy group — will hold its “Take It Back” fundraiser on Saturday, featuring speakers Rick Green and Heidi St. John.
Green is a former Texas State Representative, national speaker, author and radio host. He and his family travel the nation, “bringing America’s forgotten history and heroes to life in fun ways, emphasizing our moral and constitutional heritage,” according to the event website.
St. John is an author, speaker and blogger known for engaging women in Bible studies and relationship building, mobilizing them with rallying calls to action.
YWCA Women of Achievement Awards
The YWCA Spokane is seeking nominations for its 2024 Women of Achievement Awards. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
“This awards celebration pays tribute to women making significant contributions in our community,” said Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane in a press release. “Honorees are passionate about empowering women, and they make Spokane a more inclusive, informed, just, and healthy community.”
Nominations are encouraged in various categories including Arts and Culture, Business and Industry, Racial and Social Justice, Community Enhancement, Education, Government and Public Service, Science and Environment and Young Woman of Achievement.
Nominees should demonstrate leadership through their professional work or service to the community. The nomination form and details about each category are available on the YWCA Spokane website.
