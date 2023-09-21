Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 21

Read about an upcoming Climate Change Forum hosted by Gonzaga University, the African Children’s Choir performing in various churches, a new mural celebrating voting rights to be painted and the upcoming Northwest Pagan Fest.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Climate Change Forum

On Oct. 4 Gonzaga University will host a climate change forum with local candidates. The annual event is described by GU as “a non-partisan space where candidates for local office can share with local voters and citizens what they would or would not do or support if elected to office.”

The forum will be at 6 p.m. in the Globe Room and will also stream online.

African Children’s Choir

The African Children’s Choir / Photo courtesy of Sarah Wanyana

The African Children’s Choir will be passing through Spokane, beginning today with two concerts.

The choir includes 20 children from Uganda who are between the ages of 7 and 11. According to the Spokesman-Review, the tour is sponsored by Music for Life, an international nonprofit organization that raises money to provide education for poor students in African countries.

Tonight’s concerts will both be at 7 p.m. One at Suncrest Family Worship Center, 6048 Highway 291 in Nine Mile Falls, and the other at Summit South, 1801 E. 29th Ave. On Sunday, the choir will perform again. At 10:30 a.m. they’ll be at Christian Life Assembly Church, 302 S. Park St. in St. John, and then at 7 p.m. they will perform at Journey Church, 4224 E. Fourth Ave.

On Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. the choir will be at Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., and the tour will finish Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Opportunity Presbyterian Church, 202 N. Pines Road.

Free to Vote Mural

KXLY reported on a new Free to Vote mural installed in downtown Spokane. The mural was painted under the Howard Street overpass and celebrates Washington state’s restoration of voting rights.

Northwest Pagan Fest

Northwest Pagan Fest kicks off this weekend for its second year in Spokane. Held at Spokane Community College, 1810 N Greene St., it will include live outdoor entertainment, a reader/healer room, more than 70 vendors, food booths and trucks, pet adoptions a kids activities booth, a zen/destim area and several free workshops and lectures about various pagan topics as well as author readings.

Last but not least …

