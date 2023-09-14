Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 14

Read about Eucharistic Expo 2023, Mayor Woodward possibly being censured by Spokane City Council, a Pride community crosswalk being graffitied and a Whitworth University speaker who will talk about library freedom.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Eucharistic Exposition 2023

On Tuesday, an estimated 2,500 Catholics, led by Bishop Thomas Daly, marched through downtown Spokane from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes to the Podium sports complex.

The gathering was for the Eucharistic Exposition, which included worshipers, seminary students, nuns and other religious figures from all over Eastern Washington.

Lisa Carey, from Clarkston, told the Spokesman, “It’s supposed to bring awareness to the Eucharist, to the importance of it and how sacred it is in the church.”

Mayor Woodward to Be Censured?

Once again all eyes are on Mayor Nadine Woodward as the City Council has proposed a resolution to censure her for her participation three weeks ago at a Sean Feucht “Let Us Worship” rally. Her supporters protested this at City Hall this week, claiming it’s an attack on the Christian faith. FāVS reported on this Tuesday night and will have more details next week after the City Council meeting.

Pride Crosswalk Graffitied

Also this week, Odyssey Youth Movement reported the Pride community crosswalk on 12th and Perry, in front of the Odyssey drop-in center, was tagged and graffitied. In a statement on social media, Odyssey said “vandalism of this nature is meant to make community members feel unwelcome and we will not allow that to happen.”

Police are seeking information on the vandalism.

Whitworth Speaker to Talk Library Freedom

On Sept. 18, Whitworth University will be hosting Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF), for a discussion titled, “The First Freedom: The First Amendment, Libraries & Democracy.”

The discussion will include information about the current situation in Dayton, Washington, where voters will decide the fate of the only library in Columbia County this November. The library, which has been in the same location for 86 years, is at risk of closing following a yearlong dispute over the placements of more than 100 books dealing with gender, sexuality and race.

The free event will be at 7 p.m. in Weyerhaeuser Hall’s Robinson’s Teaching Theatre on the Whitworth Campus, 300 W Hawthorne Road.