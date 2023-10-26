FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 26
News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News
We Believe We Vote
On Tuesday the Spokesman-Review ran a front-page story about the conservative Christian nonprofit organization We Believe We Vote, which produces voter guides that aim to reveal politicians’ views on moral and social issues. Many of the organization’s questions deal with topics around the Bible, Jesus Christ, the Constitution, the First and Second amendments, gay marriage and abortion.
Executive Director Dale Whitaker said the goal of the surveys is to determine a political candidate’s true character. In the article he said, “We want to raise up candidates that align with our values. All we want is to have a moral and just society.”
Their voter guide is available here.
‘Disobedient Women’
Vice News published an article Wednesday about a new book, “Disobedient Women: How a Small Group of Faithful Women Exposed Abuse, Brought Down Powerful Pastors, and Ignited an Evangelical Reckoning.” The book is about women fighting patriarchal norms within religious institutions and starts with Moscow, Idaho’s, own Doug Wilson, pastor of Christ Church. Warning: the article is a tough one to read.
Holocaust Survivor to Speak in Spokane
Tickets will go quickly for an event happening in Spokane on Dec. 3.
Holocaust survivor Esther Basch will be speaking at the Spokane Convention Center. On her 16th birthday she was sent in a cattle car to Auschwitz and in April 1945 she was led on a death march to the Salzwedel concentration camp. She’ll share how she survived.
Her talk will be at 7 p.m. Limited seats are available and can be purchased online here.
Future of Climate Education
In November Gonzaga University will host an event, “The Future of Climate Education in the United States.” According to an announcement, the talk, “will give a broad definition of climate learning to map out potential trajectories for understanding the future of climate education within the US and as part of the US obligations abroad.”
Leading the discussion will be Deb L. Morrison of the University of Washington. The event will be in the Hemmingson Center Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending can register online.
FāVS’ Big Mission
Finally, FāVS has a big mission and as part of our current fundraising campaign, we made this video to help explain it.
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.