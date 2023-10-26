Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 26

Read about the We Believe We Vote and its goals, ‘Disobedient Women,’ upcoming event with a Holocaust survivor, future of climate education and FāVS’ big mission.

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

We Believe We Vote

On Tuesday the Spokesman-Review ran a front-page story about the conservative Christian nonprofit organization We Believe We Vote, which produces voter guides that aim to reveal politicians’ views on moral and social issues. Many of the organization’s questions deal with topics around the Bible, Jesus Christ, the Constitution, the First and Second amendments, gay marriage and abortion.

Executive Director Dale Whitaker said the goal of the surveys is to determine a political candidate’s true character. In the article he said, “We want to raise up candidates that align with our values. All we want is to have a moral and just society.”

Their voter guide is available here.

‘Disobedient Women’

Vice News published an article Wednesday about a new book, “Disobedient Women: How a Small Group of Faithful Women Exposed Abuse, Brought Down Powerful Pastors, and Ignited an Evangelical Reckoning.” The book is about women fighting patriarchal norms within religious institutions and starts with Moscow, Idaho’s, own Doug Wilson, pastor of Christ Church. Warning: the article is a tough one to read.

Holocaust Survivor to Speak in Spokane

Tickets will go quickly for an event happening in Spokane on Dec. 3.

Holocaust survivor Esther Basch will be speaking at the Spokane Convention Center. On her 16th birthday she was sent in a cattle car to Auschwitz and in April 1945 she was led on a death march to the Salzwedel concentration camp. She’ll share how she survived.

Her talk will be at 7 p.m. Limited seats are available and can be purchased online here.

Future of Climate Education

Dr. Deb L. Morrison

In November Gonzaga University will host an event, “The Future of Climate Education in the United States.” According to an announcement, the talk, “will give a broad definition of climate learning to map out potential trajectories for understanding the future of climate education within the US and as part of the US obligations abroad.”

Leading the discussion will be Deb L. Morrison of the University of Washington. The event will be in the Hemmingson Center Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Those interested in attending can register online.

FāVS’ Big Mission

Finally, FāVS has a big mission and as part of our current fundraising campaign, we made this video to help explain it.