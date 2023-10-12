Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 12

This week’s roundup shares news locally related to Israel-Hamas War, a new youth homeless shelter breaking ground, Whitworth’s Jonathan Moo’s promotion, and big names coming to Be Bold for Jesus conference.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Israel-Hamas War effects locally

All eyes are on Israel and the West Bank right now as the death toll climbs to over 1,200. Many in Spokane are worried about family and friends living in the warzone, as KXLY reports.

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously this week on a resolution supporting Israel. The resolution resolves to, “Condemn the violent acts of war perpetuated by Hamas and its allies against the state of Israel, which have caused immense suffering and destabilization in the region.”

So far 22 Americans have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, including Hayim Katsman, a former University of Washington student. He graduated with his Ph.D. from the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies in 2021 and was killed by a Hamas gunman in Kibbutz Holit, where he lived.

Crosswalk Youth Shelter breaks ground

On Monday, Volunteers of America Eastern Washington (VOA) will be breaking ground on a new Crosswalk Youth Shelter. The new site will include a new expanded shelter facility with an 18 bed capacity and dorm style shelter rooms for youth ages 16-20 who are pursuing their education. The shelter serves youth ages 13-17 with overnight emergency services and up to 21 years old for drop in day use. The ceremony will be Monday at 1 p.m. at 3024 E. Mission Ave.

Jonathan Moo

Jonathan Moo new Bruner-Welch Endowed Chair in Theology

Whitworth University announced this week that Jonathan Moo, professor of New Testament & environmental studies, has been named the university’s third Bruner-Welch Endowed Chair in Theology. Moo joined Whitworth’s faculty in 2010, and from 2019-23 he held the university’s Edward B. Lindaman Endowed Chair.

His publications range from studies in the New Testament and early Judaism to a number of essays and books on Christianity and ecology. His current writing projects include a commentary and theology of the book of Revelation.

Big names at Be Bold for Jesus Conference

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be in Spokane this weekend for the Be Bold for Jesus Conference, to be held at the Convention Center. Danny Gokey, of American Idol, will also be performing. Tickets for the three-day worship event are $99.