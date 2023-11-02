Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 2

In this week’s religion news roundup, read about helping those in need this holiday season, a Coeur d’Alene man who has invited hundreds of his neighbors to dinner and an upcoming fundraiser for a ministry that feeds the hungry.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Salvation Army Holiday Programs for Those in Need

November means it’s time to start thinking about the holidays.

Salvation Army Spokane is seeking individuals and organizations to support its annual Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree programs. This year the programs will benefit families directly affected by the Gray and Oregon fires. Programs will also assist families residing in local Salvation Army shelters and children living in their emergency foster care placement centers.

Those who sign up for Adopt-A-Family will be given a Christmas “Wish List” from a family selected. Through Angel Tree, businesses, organizations, churches or families commit to hanging pre-labeled gift tags in a common space or on a Christmas tree. This allows anyone the opportunity to select a gift tag and purchase the item listed.

These items will be handed out to the children and families the Salvation Army serves this Christmas.

Volunteers can sign up here.

Dinners with Neighbors

This week KREM reported on Adam Schluter, of Coeur d’Alene, who started inviting strangers to Monday night dinners at his home. This week he hosted his 75th dinner and told reporters that there have been some days where 200 people have shown up.

He said he came up with Monday night dinners after moving to the area from Mexico and trying to get to know his neighbors. He said he wanted to get to know people the “old-fashioned way.”

“I just said hello to people,” Schluter told KREM. “And then I’d introduce myself and have a genuine conversation. At the end of it, if it was a genuine connected conversation, I’d invite them to have dinner at my house after.”

It may not be a religion story, but a desire for connection and community is what fuels many FāVS readers, so we thought it was worth a share here.

Shalom Ministries Fundraiser

This weekend Shalom Ministries, which feeds Spokane’s homeless and hungry with its meal ministry, will be hosting its Fall Fundraiser. The ministry serves 60,000 meals annually through its Dining with Dignity breakfasts and dinners.

The fundraiser will be Saturday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will include dinner, live music, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets are one for $40 or two for $75, which can be purchased by contacting Kurt Stephan at (509) 881-8710 or lenrococo@hotmail.com.