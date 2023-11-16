Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 16

In this week’s religion news roundup read about the ongoing search for a missing monk, Thanksgiving meals and services, a new church that is accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities and another plug for our Fall Fundraiser.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Search for a Missing Monk

The big story this week is the ongoing search, led by volunteers, for missing monk Ven. Dadul Namgyal of Sravasti Abbey. In a video, his brother, Tsepak Rigzin, spoke to the communities supporting the search for Namgyal.

FāVS will keep readers updated on this developing story.

Thanksgiving Meals and Services

Thanksgiving is around the corner and KREM2 published a resource guide for those looking for a place to go this holiday.

First Church of Christ, Scientist, 310 E. 14th Ave, will also be hosting a special Thanksgiving service for the Spokane community. The one-hour service will be Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. and will include a Bible lesson, the national Thanksgiving Day Proclamation from the White House; prayer, hymns and expressions of gratitude.

Fowler New Day Church

This week KHQ reported on a new church in town, which aims to be more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. Pastor Rene’ Devantier of Fowler New Day Church said the mission is personal because his son, Ryan, has autism and he understands the challenges families face in attending church.

The pastor has made physical changes to the church like widening spaces for wheelchairs and walkers and creating a sensory room. The church has more accessibility plans and has started a GoFundMe to support continuing the work.

Faith Action Network’s Annual Dinner

Next week the Faith Action Network (FAN) will host its annual dinner, “The Power of Multi-Faith Action: United in Hope.”

According to organizers, “Our theme United in Hope emerged because this is the year we know we need to gather in the midst of policy threats to communities we care about and to our democracy as a whole. We plan to raise our Hope together to unite the strength of our multi-faith movement.”

The dinner will be Nov. 19 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Thrive Center, 110 E. 4th Ave. Registration is required.

FāVS Fall Fundraiser

Finally, there’s only two weeks left of the FāVS fall fundraiser and we’re nowhere near our goal! Even a few dollars can help us pay our reporters in the coming year and we hope you’ll give if you’re able.

