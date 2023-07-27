Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Christ Church vs. Moscow, Idaho, Spokane Non-Profit Suspended & More

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

City of Moscow Settles with Three Christ Church Members

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, three members of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, were arrested for their part in a maskless Psalm Sing. The service, organized by church leaders, was held outside, downtown and video of the arrests later went viral on social media.

Gabriel Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet were charged with breaking the city’s health ordinance. However, the church argued that the city violated their first and fourth amendment rights.

A magistrate judge later dismissed the city’s case against the three saying they should have never been arrested. Last week, the city of Moscow announced they settled with Rench and the Bohnets for $300,000.

This will likely not be going away, however, as Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson told Fox News Digital that he remains in a legal battle with the city regarding his family’s involvement with COVID protests. He claims the government is targeting people of faith.

Daybreak Youth Services License Suspended

Speaking of legal battles, the Spokesman-Review reports that Thurston County Superior Court extended a temporary restraining order late last week prohibiting the non-profit Daybreak Youth Services from operating. The case comes after a Daybreak counselor had her license suspended when a Health Department investigation found she crossed professional boundaries with several clients. Daybreak plans to continue fighting the case in court.

Churches Going Green

In national news, there’s federal money available to churches and nonprofits wanting to go green. Thomas Reese of the Religion News Service writes that the money comes primarily from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, though there are also funds from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

Information on funding can be found here.

Mourning the Destruction of Jerusalem’s Temples

Finally, Jews worldwide are recognizing Tisha Be’av today (started Wednesday evening). This is a 25-hour period where Jewish people mourn the two destructions of the First and Second Temples of Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Post has an explainer.

