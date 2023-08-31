fbpx
FāVS Religion News Roundup: Aug. 31, 2023

Tracy Simmons August 31, 2023 News Leave a comment 138 Views

Hurricane Idalia aftermath, Gray and Oregon Road wildfire survivors still needing help, Mayor Woodward and Matt Shea story makes it to Rolling Stone magazine, HRC Ministries promotes human trafficking awareness and more.

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Natural Disasters

The nation is watching yet another natural disaster unfold, this time in Florida. Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida and Georgia just over a week after Hurricane Hilary battered California.

Meanwhile, survivors of the Gray and Oregon Road wildfires in Spokane County are still in need of help. The Salvation Army has set up two sites to distribute emergency supplies. One is at Redemption Church in Medical Lake, for the Gray Fire, and for the Oregon Road fire at Community Church of the Open Bible in Elk.

The organization is seeking volunteers to help with these relief efforts. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 509-329-2721.

Mayor Nadine Woodward and Matt Shea Make Rolling Stone Magazine

The story about Mayor Nadine Woodward getting on stage with Matt Shea and Sean Feucht at a “Let Us Worship” event in Spokane, continues to gain momentum. Rolling Stone wrote about the event, “Sean Feucht, a Christian-nationalist musician, called for a religious ‘fire that would consume Spokane,’ while actual wildfires ravaged the county.”

Human Trafficking Awareness

Earlier this week a march took place through downtown Spokane to raise awareness about human trafficking. Attendees told KHQ they wanted people to know that human trafficking is an issue taking place locally, not just globally. HRC Ministries helped organize the event.

Jeff Thomas Tribute

This week The Spokesman-Review ran a tribute for Jeff Thomas, the Frontier Behavioral Health CEO and a key architect of integrated mental healthcare in Spokane, who died recently from respiratory complications. He was known for having a heart for the marginalized.

Former FāVS Intern Published in Christianity Today

Finally, former FāVS intern Loren Ward had an article published this week in Christianity Today. The story “A Washington Church Grows Great Commission Wheat” is about Onecho Bible Church, which grows crops to support the people proclaiming the Gospel around the world.

Tags

