Share this story!

FāVS Religion News Roundup: A Pastor, a Hispanic Festival and a New Climate Change Law

Contributions from FāVS from readers like you make this news story possible. Thank you.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

A Pastor Transitions

On Aug. 1 Rev. Liv Larson Andrews, who for 13 years has served as pastor of Salem Lutheran Church in West Central Spokane, announced that she has embraced the opportunity to take on the role of director of Evangelical Mission for the Northwest Intermountain Synod of the ELCA. As a result, her current position at Salem Lutheran will conclude Aug. 31 with her final Sunday being on Aug. 27. In this new capacity, she will be based at the synod office located in Spokane, allowing her family to remain rooted in this community. On Facebook she wrote that this transition carries a blend of both happiness and sorrow.

Hispanic Culture and Heritage to Be Celebrated

Mark your calendars for Aug. 26 and 27 as Downtown Spokane will host the third annual Tacos y Tequila Festival, an event organized by Nuestras Raices Centro Comunitario (NRCC) to celebrate Hispanic culture and heritage. Held at the Central Library this year, the festival will offer two full days of live music representing different Latin American regions, local Spokane food vendors serving flavors of Latin America and a selection of tequilas and mescals.

While tacos and tequila have become familiar elements in American cuisine, their deep cultural significance remains lesser known. Rooted in Mexican culture for centuries, tequila traces its origins back to the Aztecs, who recognized the medicinal properties of the agave plant. Tacos, on the other hand, have been integral to social gatherings in Mexico and were initially enjoyed by Indigenous communities across the region.

The Tacos y Tequila festival not only provides an opportunity for enjoyment but also serves as a platform to raise public awareness of Hispanic Latino culture and history. Funds raised from the event support the NRCC community center, which offers services tailored to the needs of individuals, youth, and families while preserving cultural and linguistic connections.

Local Governments Across State to Fight Climate Change

Finally in statewide news, new legislation will require local governments to include climate change considerations in their 20-year plans starting in 2025.

The Department of Commerce issued guidelines focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

This move aims to promote sustainable growth and readiness for changing climate impacts. The law affects transportation and land-use plans for large counties and cities. While flexibility exists in meeting criteria, reporting progress every five years will help assess effectiveness.

Around $30 million in grants will aid jurisdictions in compliance. Read more in Crosscut.