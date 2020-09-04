Mark your calendars for Sept. 10 for the next FāVS online social.
Since the pandemic, we’ve moved our events online, but still want to find ways to connect with the FāVS community.
This social is a time for our writers, readers, volunteers and board members to talk about theology, current events or whatever else is on your minds!
Be sure to register here to get the Zoom link.
If you appreciate FāVS please consider supporting us by becoming a member, making a donation or buying an ad on our site.
- FāVS Online Social Coming up Sept. 10 - September 4, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Helping Women & Children - August 22, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Sr. Mary Eucharista, “Hope, Peace & Healing” - August 15, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Rev. Jim Murphy “Come and See” - August 7, 2020
- Video – Coffee Talk: The Power of Words - August 1, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Rev. Heather Tadlock “Holy Agitation” - July 25, 2020
- FāVS Forward: Liv Larson Andrews, “Beautiful Tension” - July 17, 2020
- Director of Quaker Retreat Center to be Digital Guest at Friends Church - July 13, 2020
- YWCA Spokane Calls for Women of Achievement Nominations - July 9, 2020
- VIDEO: Coffee Talk “The Value of Human Connection” - June 5, 2020