FāVS offers digital consulting, technician services for faith communities moving online

In seminary there wasn’t a class on how to move services online in case of a pandemic.

FāVS is here to help.

Your congregation deserves to have a digital worship experience that they want to watch, and/or listen to.

FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons, who teaches multimedia and social media at University of Idaho, has the equipment and knowledge needed to help clergy:

Livestream quality content

Produce videos

Produce podcasts

During this time you can hire FāVS as either a consultant, or a technician, to help you digitize the worship experience.

Contact Simmons for individualized pricing at (509) 240-1830 or spokanefavs.tracy@gmail.com.