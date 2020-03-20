FāVS offers digital consulting, technician services for faith communities moving online

In seminary there wasn’t a class on how to move services online in case of a pandemic.
FāVS is here to help.
Your congregation deserves to have a digital worship experience that they want to watch, and/or listen to.
FāVS Editor Tracy Simmons, who teaches multimedia and social media at University of Idaho, has the equipment and knowledge needed to help clergy:
- Livestream quality content
- Produce videos
- Produce podcasts
During this time you can hire FāVS as either a consultant, or a technician, to help you digitize the worship experience.
Contact Simmons for individualized pricing at (509) 240-1830 or spokanefavs.tracy@gmail.com.
