FāVS Is Reading “The Book of Joy—Lasting Happiness in a Changing World”

Cassy Benefield 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 134 Views

SpokaneFāVS will be launching our very own book club: FāVS Is Reading. We don’t know about you, but we feel like we could use a little more joy in our lives. So, starting April 1, FāVS Is Reading “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World” by Dalai Lama XIV, Desmond Tutu, and Douglas Carlton Abrams.

The plan for the book club is to take three months to read our chosen book. The first two months, the FāVS Is Reading community will meet to discuss the book, via Zoom for now, and the final month, we’ll host a guest or a panel to discuss the themes in the book more in depth.

If you order your book from Wishing Tree Books (1410 E. 11th Ave), 15% of each purchase will be donated to SpokaneFāVS.

We also created a private Facebook group for those who want to take part in our book club as a place to discuss the book throughout the months. Those who sign up for the book club will be emailed this information.

Important Dates to Keep in Mind:

Late March/Early April – Order your book from Wishing Tree Books

April 24 – First Book Club Discussion via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 29 – Second Book Club Discussion via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 26 – Final Book Club Discussion with Guest Speaker/Panel via Zoom, 10-11:30 a.m.

If you are interested in joining this book club, sign up here.

