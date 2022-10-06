FāVS Is Reading Launches Sign Up for Fall 2022 Book Club

Share this story!

FāVS Is Reading Launches Sign Up Fall 2022 Book Club

By Cassy Benefield

SpokaneFāVS is hosting their third book club this fall and will be reading, “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist” by Christine Eddy, who was married for 27 years to a neo-Nazi.

From the back cover, Bill Morlin, with the Southern Poverty Law Center Hate Watch, writes, “In the 1980s, when the Aryan Nations was ground-zero for a domestic terrorism group known as The Order, Bob Eddy was the spokesman for [Richard] Butler’s neo-Nazi church. Eddy was quoted in The New York Times and other media, defending the Aryan Nations and denying the racist group ever received money stolen by The Order. He was the front man for the Aryan Nations.”

Sadly, Christine passed before she saw her book in its final form, but her daughter, Marie Eddy, took up the mantle to get it published.

For Marie Eddy, sharing her mother’s very personal story, and finally bringing it to print, carries special meaning.

“She overcame her shame and fear, and she was brave enough to finally tell the truth about her life behind those doors,” said Marie Eddy. “Not many people have that kind of strength, and I am deeply proud of her and this book.”

Especially now, in a nation struggling with rising tides of white supremacy, hate and division, “Torn” resonates deeply, as a personal story of endurance, of family bonds shattered and, ultimately, of one woman’s determination to choose love and light over division and hatred, according to a press release about the book’s launch in July.

SpokaneFāVS editor, Tracy Simmons, wrote a news story on that launch, and she thought this would make an excellent book for the FāVS Is Reading book club.

“I couldn’t put this book down, and I think everyone should read it,” said Simmons. “’Torn’ gives us an inside look at what it’s like to love someone whose values and beliefs we despise. Reading this book, and hearing from Marie, will give insights into how this family survived one man’s hate. It’s an important topic for FāVS to explore and share with our community.”

If interested in joining the book club, please sign up in using the form below, and let us know if you plan on purchasing the book locally at Wishing Tree Books.

Once people sign up and a group forms, FāVS will work with them to come up with the best time and place to chat in-person about the book. Marie Eddy will join the group discussion.

FāVS Is Reading began in 2021, and they read two books that year and hosted special events for both their readers and others who wanted to participate in those discussions.

First was “The Book of Joy” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams, and FāVS hosted special guests Venerable Thubten Semkye of Sravasti Abbey and Bishop Gretchen Rehberg of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane to discuss the book.

The second book was Gerette Buglion’s “Everyday Cult,” and FāVS hosted the author for a special discussion about the process of writing her book and being involved in a cult for most of her adult life.

“Torn” will be their third book, and all are welcome to participate.