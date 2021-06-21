Share this story!

























FāVS Is Reading Hosts Public Event June 30

Rehberg

The first ever FāVS Is Reading book club event will be on Wednesday, June 30, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the FāVS Center (5115 S. Freya). That night will be the final discussion of “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams.

Attendees do not need to have read the book to come and enjoy this evening conversation with special guests Ven. Thubten Semkye of Sravasti Abbey and Bishop Gretchen Reheberg of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane.

“Sharing with others how ‘The Book of Joy’ has impacted and enriched our lives, can show us that by being a member of the human family we are by extension closely connected at the heart, to these two great spiritual leaders,” said Semkye. “And how fortunate we are!”

Venerable Thubten Semkye



“I am delighted to be part of FAVS Is Reading,” said Rehberg. “I believe that the more we can come together over common study and sharing of our stories, the more we will experience possibilities for growth in understanding, community, and peace. This book in particular, a cross cultural and inter-faith conversation, shows how we can respect differences and delight in our common humanity as we live into joy.”

One part of the evening will include a drawing to give away a copy of “The Book of Joy.”

As sign up is limited, the organizers are asking people to register in advance using the form below, or at this link.