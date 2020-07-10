FāVS Forward: Walter Kendricks, “Be The Change You’re Looking For”

Share this story!



















In this episode of FāVS Forward, we talk with Rev. Walter Kendricks of Morning Star Baptist Church. Kendricks says it’s the best church in Spokane, though he admits he’s a little biased.

He considers himself an activist pastor and talks about his work in the African American community, both locally and statewide.

