FāVS Forward: Walter Kendricks, “Be The Change You’re Looking For”

Tracy Simmons 6 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 70 Views

Share this story!
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares

In this episode of FāVS Forward, we talk with Rev. Walter Kendricks of Morning Star Baptist Church. Kendricks says it’s the best church in Spokane, though he admits he’s a little biased.

He considers himself an activist pastor and talks about his work in the African American community, both locally and statewide. 

If you appreciate this column, please support us by becoming a sustaining FāVS member or giving to our COVID-19 Reporting Fund.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Hospital ends man’s COVID-19 treatment due to his disability

Michael Hickson, a man paralyzed three years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest, died June 11 after St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas ended his treatment for COVID-19 due to his disability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved