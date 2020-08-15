FāVS Forward: Sr. Mary Eucharista, “Hope, Peace & Healing”

Share this story!



















In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Sr. Mary Eucharista, named after the Holy Eucharist.

She is the program manager at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center. In this episode she talks about how they are working with the city and Catholic Charities to turn the retreat center into a place of quarantine for COVID-19 patients.

We also discussed religious life and the story of St. Corona.

