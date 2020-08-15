FāVS Forward: Sr. Mary Eucharista, “Hope, Peace & Healing”

Tracy Simmons 4 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 62 Views

Share this story!
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Sr. Mary Eucharista, named after the Holy Eucharist.

She is the program manager at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center. In this episode she talks about how they are working with the city and Catholic Charities to turn the retreat center into a place of quarantine for COVID-19 patients.

We also discussed religious life and the story of St. Corona.

If you appreciate FāVS please consider supporting us by becoming a member, making a donation or buying an ad on our site.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Journalism Instructor at Washington State University.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

FāVS Forward: Rev. Jim Murphy “Come and See”

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Jim Murphy of St. Clare ECC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved