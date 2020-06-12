fbpx

FāVS Forward: Rev. Roger Hudson “Express Love in New Ways”

Tracy Simmons 36 mins ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 34 Views

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast Rev. Roger Hudson of Covenant United Methodist Church says it’s time to re-think things in the Christian church, because sometimes, we get stuck in a rut.

His congregation is connecting virtually, in the time of COVID-19, but is finding ways to practice creation care even now.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

