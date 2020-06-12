FāVS Forward: Rev. Roger Hudson “Express Love in New Ways”

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast Rev. Roger Hudson of Covenant United Methodist Church says it’s time to re-think things in the Christian church, because sometimes, we get stuck in a rut.
His congregation is connecting virtually, in the time of COVID-19, but is finding ways to practice creation care even now.
