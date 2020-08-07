FāVS Forward: Rev. Jim Murphy “Come and See”

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Jim Murphy of St. Clare ECC.
Before coming a priest in the Ecumenical Catholic Community, he was a hospital chaplain and a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church. In this episode he talks about the theology of the ECC and why he was drawn to it.
