FāVS Forward: Rev. Jim Murphy “Come and See”

Tracy Simmons 3 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 48 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Jim Murphy of St. Clare ECC.

Before coming a priest in the Ecumenical Catholic Community, he was a hospital chaplain and a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church. In this episode he talks about the theology of the ECC and why he was drawn to it.

If you appreciate FāVS please consider supporting us by becoming a member, making a donation or buying an ad on our site.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Journalism Instructor at Washington State University.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Sisters from Monastery of St. Gertrude Work to Serve Communities During COVID-19

And during a year like 2020 in the midst of a pandemic these women have been using their jobs and faith to find hope and help their communities during the coronavirus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved