FāVS Forward: Rev. Heather Tadlock “Holy Agitation”

Tracy Simmons 15 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 86 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Heather Tadlock of Bethany Presbyterian Church.

She discusses the new things God is doing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and how her church is responding. She also talks about the importance of self-care, especially right now.

You can help support our journalists by making a donation to FāVS today!

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Journalism Instructor at Washington State University.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

August Coffee Talk: The Power of Words

"The Power of Words" will be the topic at the next SpokaneFāVS Coffee Talk, which will take place online at 10 a.m., Aug. 1. Register here to get the Zoom link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved