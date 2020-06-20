FāVS Forward: Rev. Gen Heywood “Together When We’re Apart”

Share this story!



















The Rev. Gen Heywood is past of Veradale United Church of Christ and the founder of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

In this episode of FāVS Forward she talks about how both organizations are gathering virtually, the power of prayer and her passion for interfaith work.

