FāVS Forward: Rev. Gen Heywood “Together When We’re Apart”

Tracy Simmons 13 hours ago

The Rev. Gen Heywood is past of Veradale United Church of Christ and the founder of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

In this episode of FāVS Forward she talks about how both organizations are gathering virtually, the power of prayer and her passion for interfaith work.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

