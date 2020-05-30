FāVS Forward Podcast: Rev. Melissa Opel “One Day At A Time”

Share this story!



















5 Shares

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast the Rev. Melissa Opel of The Spokane Buddhist Temple talks about how congregations from Buddhist Churches of America are coming together during COVID-19 to provide worship and educational resources to those who can’t attend church or temple because of stay at home restrictions.

FāVS produced this podcast to provide unique, faith related COVID-19 coverage to our readers. If you enjoy it, please consider supporting our efforts.