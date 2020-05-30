On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast the Rev. Melissa Opel of The Spokane Buddhist Temple talks about how congregations from Buddhist Churches of America are coming together during COVID-19 to provide worship and educational resources to those who can’t attend church or temple because of stay at home restrictions.
FāVS produced this podcast to provide unique, faith related COVID-19 coverage to our readers. If you enjoy it, please consider supporting our efforts.
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Rev. Melissa Opel “One Day At A Time” - May 30, 2020
- This year, graduating seniors deserve even more praise - May 18, 2020
- The Rev. Bill Ellis, former dean at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Spokane, dies at age 66 - April 28, 2020
- Don’t escape the empathy for your neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic - April 20, 2020
- Hundreds volunteer to check-in on COVID-19 patients in Spokane - April 13, 2020
- When making major decisions, don’t let self-doubt guide your thinking - March 23, 2020
- Congregations improvise ways to fight COVID-19’s isolation - March 19, 2020
- 20 years after Y2K, preppers ready for societal collapse - March 6, 2020
- In wake of Coronavirus, local faith leaders urge caution and compassion - March 5, 2020
- For open minds, Spokane is home to a diverse religious tradition that should be celebrated - January 14, 2020