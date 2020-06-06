FāVS Forward Podcast: Rev. Chris Snow, “Whole Different Animal”

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast Rev. Chris Snow of North Hill Christian Church talks about church life during COVID-19, noting that his congregation recognizes their responsibility to consider the health of others.
