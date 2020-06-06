fbpx

FāVS Forward Podcast: Rev. Chris Snow, “Whole Different Animal”

Tracy Simmons

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast Rev. Chris Snow of North Hill Christian Church talks about church life during COVID-19, noting that his congregation recognizes their responsibility to consider the health of others.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

