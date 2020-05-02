In this episode of FāVS Forward Rev. Deb Conklin talks about pastoring two Methodist congregations during COVID-19, and she’s finding time to share daily reflections.
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Reflections and Hope - May 2, 2020
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Children and Music First - April 25, 2020
- Reader Submissions: “What COVID-19 Means In My Life” - April 18, 2020
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Digital Monastics - April 17, 2020
- Video: Online Giving - April 16, 2020
- FāVS To Host Video Chat On Online Giving - April 15, 2020
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Empty Tomb, Empty Church, Empty Streets - April 11, 2020
- VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Who Will You Be In A Crisis? - April 4, 2020
- FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?” - April 3, 2020
- VIDEO: Engaging Faith Communities Online, Beyond Worship - March 26, 2020