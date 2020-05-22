fbpx

FāVS Forward Podcast: Rabbi Tamar Malino “Full Life Cycle”

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast we interview Rabbi Tamar Malino of of Temple Beth Shalom and Congregation Emanu-El congregations in Spokane.

With technology, since the pandemic she has presided over Bar and Bat Mitvahs as well as funerals. In this episode she talks about how her congregations are coming together in this time.

FāVS produced this podcast to provide unique, faith related COVID-19 coverage to our readers. If you enjoy it, please consider supporting our efforts.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

