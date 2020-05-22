FāVS Forward Podcast: Rabbi Tamar Malino “Full Life Cycle”

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast we interview Rabbi Tamar Malino of of Temple Beth Shalom and Congregation Emanu-El congregations in Spokane.
With technology, since the pandemic she has presided over Bar and Bat Mitvahs as well as funerals. In this episode she talks about how her congregations are coming together in this time.
FāVS produced this podcast to provide unique, faith related COVID-19 coverage to our readers. If you enjoy it, please consider supporting our efforts.
