FāVS Forward Podcast: Pastor Joe Wittwer “When Life Gives You Lemons”

Tracy Simmons 7 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 331 Views

On this episode of FāVS Forward we interview Pastor Joe Witter of Life Center Church.

Joe Wittwer has been pastor of Life Center for 42 years and is passing the baton to his son, Mike. In this episode he talks about what his time in ministry had taught him, and how it’s prepared him for the pandemic.

Your donation to the Covid-19 Local News Fund helps produce this podcast!

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

