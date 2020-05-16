FāVS Forward Podcast: Pastor Joe Wittwer “When Life Gives You Lemons”

Share this story!



















On this episode of FāVS Forward we interview Pastor Joe Witter of Life Center Church.

Joe Wittwer has been pastor of Life Center for 42 years and is passing the baton to his son, Mike. In this episode he talks about what his time in ministry had taught him, and how it’s prepared him for the pandemic.

Your donation to the Covid-19 Local News Fund helps produce this podcast!