FāVS Forward Podcast: Empty Tomb, Empty Church, Empty Streets

Tracy Simmons 24 mins ago

SpokaneFāVS has launched a podcast, FāVS Forward, about how faith communities are staying connected during COVID-19.

In the inaugural episode Rev. Andy CastroLang of Westminster UCC talks about missing the halls of her church, having a new grandson and the hope of Easter.

