FāVS Forward Podcast: Digital Monastics

In this second episode of the new FāVS Podcast podcast FāVS Forward, we talk to Ven. Thubten Chonyi from Sravasti Abbey about how the monastics at the Buddhist abbey are creating community online.
This podcast is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, just search for FāVS Forward.
