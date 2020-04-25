Home / COVID-19 / FāVS Forward Podcast: Children and Music First

FāVS Forward Podcast: Children and Music First

Tracy Simmons 10 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 91 Views

Share this story!
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares

In this episode of FāVS Forward, Revs. Scott and Pamela Starbuck of Manito Presbyterian Church talk about how they’re connecting to their congregation in creative ways during the pandemic, including surprise social-distance visits, music and reaching out to youth.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

FāVS Forward Podcast: Digital Monastics

In this second episode of the new FāVS Podcast podcast we talk to Ven. Thubten Chonyi from Sravasti Abbey about how the monastics at the Buddhist abbey are creating community online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved