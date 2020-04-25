In this episode of FāVS Forward, Revs. Scott and Pamela Starbuck of Manito Presbyterian Church talk about how they’re connecting to their congregation in creative ways during the pandemic, including surprise social-distance visits, music and reaching out to youth.
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Children and Music First - April 25, 2020
- Reader Submissions: “What COVID-19 Means In My Life” - April 18, 2020
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Digital Monastics - April 17, 2020
- Video: Online Giving - April 16, 2020
- FāVS To Host Video Chat On Online Giving - April 15, 2020
- FāVS Forward Podcast: Empty Tomb, Empty Church, Empty Streets - April 11, 2020
- VIDEO: Coffee Talk – Who Will You Be In A Crisis? - April 4, 2020
- FāVS To Host Digital Coffee Talk “Who Will You Be In A Crisis?” - April 3, 2020
- VIDEO: Engaging Faith Communities Online, Beyond Worship - March 26, 2020
- How Faith Communities Can Improve Their Digital Presence During COVID-19 - March 25, 2020