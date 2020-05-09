FāVS Forward Podcast: A Hope-filled People

Tracy Simmons 15 hours ago COVID-19, News Leave a comment 134 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast, pastor Miles Rohde of Redemption Spokane talks about how his Downtown Spokane church is adapting to COVID-19 restrictions. He and FāVS editor Tracy Simmons also discuss what the biblical response to the pandemic looks like, and how Rohde is engaging in a new way with his congregation.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Check Also

PJALS to host Anti-Asian Racism: Bystander Intervention Training Tonight

In response, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane will be hosting a virtual bystander intervention training tonight (May 6), and there's still time to register.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved