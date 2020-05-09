FāVS Forward Podcast: A Hope-filled People

On this episode of the FāVS Forward podcast, pastor Miles Rohde of Redemption Spokane talks about how his Downtown Spokane church is adapting to COVID-19 restrictions. He and FāVS editor Tracy Simmons also discuss what the biblical response to the pandemic looks like, and how Rohde is engaging in a new way with his congregation.
