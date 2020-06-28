FāVS Forward: Neal Schindler “Resiliency of Seniors”

Tracy Simmons 9 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 68 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

In this episode of FāVS Forward, we speak to the director of a social service agency.

Neal Schindler, director of Spokane Area Jewish Family Services talks about how this small agency is serving its community and preparing for a hopeful Spokane Jewish Film Fest in a few months.

If you appreciate this column, please support us by becoming a sustaining FāVS member or giving to our COVID-19 Reporting Fund.

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

Visit My Website
View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Ask A Hindu: Temple Decorations

In Hindu temples decorations are everywhere, telling important cultural stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved