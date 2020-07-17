FāVS Forward: Liv Larson Andrews, “Beautiful Tension”

Tracy Simmons

In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Liv Larson Andrews of Salem Lutheran Church.

Is the church the people, or the building? Yes to both, she says. That’s the “beautiful tension” referenced as the title of this episode. She talks about how Salem is adapting to worship and service during the pandemic, noting it’s a “marathon, not a sprint.”

Tracy Simmons

About Tracy Simmons

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. Currently she serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She is also a Lecture of Strategic Communication at the University of Idaho.

She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service.

