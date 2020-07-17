FāVS Forward: Liv Larson Andrews, “Beautiful Tension”

Share this story!



















In this episode of FāVS Forward we talk with Rev. Liv Larson Andrews of Salem Lutheran Church.

Is the church the people, or the building? Yes to both, she says. That’s the “beautiful tension” referenced as the title of this episode. She talks about how Salem is adapting to worship and service during the pandemic, noting it’s a “marathon, not a sprint.”

