FāVS Forward: John VanderWalker “Conversations, Emerging Church & Fourth of July”

Tracy Simmons 4 hours ago

In this episode of FāVS Forward, John VanderWalker, Community of Christ Inland West Mission Center president, talks about the history of his faith and the future of it, which right now includes virtual church, camps and reunions.

On this Fourth of July weekend, he also talked about the importance of listening to others stories, as a way to heal divisions across the nation.

Tracy Simmons is an award winning journalist specializing in religion reporting, digital entrepreneurship and social journalism. In her 15 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti.
Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas and Connecticut. She serves as the executive director of SpokaneFAVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Wash. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and for the Religion News Service. She is also a Lecturer of Strategic Communication at University of Idaho.

