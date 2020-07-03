FāVS Forward: John VanderWalker “Conversations, Emerging Church & Fourth of July”

Share this story!



















2 Shares

In this episode of FāVS Forward, John VanderWalker, Community of Christ Inland West Mission Center president, talks about the history of his faith and the future of it, which right now includes virtual church, camps and reunions.

On this Fourth of July weekend, he also talked about the importance of listening to others stories, as a way to heal divisions across the nation.

If you appreciate this column, please support us by becoming a sustaining FāVS member or giving to our COVID-19 Reporting Fund.